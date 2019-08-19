Lingering Windies shame

Dear Editor,

With the shameful 3-0 defeat in the T20 series at the hands of visitors India, the West Indies Cricket Board should now seriously think over the performances of its key players.

Once a mighty side in the cricketing world, with stalwarts who took the regional team to a glorious heights, it now appears to be at the club cricket level.

Comparing the teams, there were a number of seasoned players on the home side, and on the other side, barring a few top performers, there were newcomers among them.

It is disgraceful on the part of the West Indies to get routed cheaply on home ground. I can't get over it.

Anil R Torne

Pune, India

artorne@gmail.com