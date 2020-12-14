Lock PNP contenders in a room until they hash it out

Dear Editor,

As a Jamaican who cares deeply about my country, I wish to state my disappointment with what is currently playing out in the People's National Party (PNP).

This island of Jamaica, which we all love, is naturally beautiful and needs continued good stewardship to ensure that its social and economic structures reflect that natural beauty.

It is our traditional acceptance that the governance of our country is primarily in the hands of a party in power and an Opposition party. It therefore behoves us to have a strong representation from both sides; if not in numbers, certainly in quality.

Even while accepting that we are driven by our egos, it is puerile that the hierarchy of the PNP has allowed this divisiveness, persistent infighting, and bickering to continue.

Since everyone in the party has the best outcomes for the party at heart — this has to be a correct assumption — I am recommending that those in the throes of the party's leadership organise to get all stakeholders together and agree to a mediation session which would allow the parties to hash out all their grouses behind closed doors and then come out to face the public with one voice, one genuine united front, and as one Opposition. It would be agreed that the door will not be opened until there is genuine consensus on the way forward. This may even require more than one session.

The mediator for that session should be someone who can garner the respect of all persons involved, who has the political savvy, and who is acquainted with the ideals and objectives of the party.

From where I sit, as an outsider, I believe that Deacon Ronald Thwaites could be that person. I make this recommendation in the hope that good sense will prevail and that the country can quickly get back to the governance it needs to ensure that it remains Jamaica, land we love.

One Love.

Conroy Daley

condaley@gmail.com