Lock them down!
Dear Editor,
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, it is my humble opinion that a temporary lockdown of the normal movement of people on this island, save and except for those in the essential services, is necessary.
It is particularly important at this point in time since the relevant authorities dropped the ball by their failure to instruct hundreds of recently arrived airline passengers from COVID-19-affected countries to self-quarantine and stay home for the requisite period of time.
Still, I commend them for recognising and acknowledging the error of their ways nearly a week after the fact by calling up and visiting these people to instruct them accordingly. Hopefully they will try to retrace their movements after their arrival in Jamaica.
The Government should seriously consider closing down regular activities on the island for even a week to stave off any potential spread from the likely mingling of these recent arrivals which is occurring.
Peter A Townsend
petertown1@yahoo.com
