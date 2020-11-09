Look ahead, Minister!
The following is an open letter to Minister of Education Fayval Williams:
Dear Editor,
This is an urgent appeal to Minister Fayval Williams.
Haste makes waste, Minister, let us not be a one-eyed man on a one-way street.
It is all great and wonderful to supply tablets to all our children in our country, even when some have no Internet. Even I have been giving out tablets to children over the past three years who I know need them and will put them to good use.
Minister, I know you will have to give all and pray and hope for the best; however, my main concern is, come the next two to three years, these children will join the group of students wanting, as the greater concern is the thousands of tablets that will need servicing and repair.
I am calling on the Ministry of Education to immediately put in place in all technical schools and HEART/NSTA Trust training centres for at least 1,000 recruits in training to acquire the technical skills of servicing and repairing these devices.
Lee Clarke
Councillor, Whitehall Division
Former mayor of Kingston
Kingston 8
leetris51@yahoo.com
