Look out for crowded bus stops when schools reopen

Dear Editor,

The pending reopening of schools will be impacted with the guideline of only seated passengers on Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) buses.

We have read about the stalled repairs to out of service buses and there seems to be no introduction of new buses coming in the country any time soon.

The result will be long waiting times for commuters, schoolchildren included.

What are the plans the Government will be implementing to stem this disaster come next month?

Will it remain 'seated passengers only' as obtains now?

What will be the solution?

Claudette Harris

claudette_harris90@yahoo.com