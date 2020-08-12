Look out for crowded bus stops when schools reopen
Dear Editor,
The pending reopening of schools will be impacted with the guideline of only seated passengers on Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) buses.
We have read about the stalled repairs to out of service buses and there seems to be no introduction of new buses coming in the country any time soon.
The result will be long waiting times for commuters, schoolchildren included.
What are the plans the Government will be implementing to stem this disaster come next month?
Will it remain 'seated passengers only' as obtains now?
What will be the solution?
Claudette Harris
claudette_harris90@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy