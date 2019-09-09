Look to the other Phillips

Dear Editor,

The delegates of the People's National Party went against public and stuck with history. But in doing so they've saved Peter Phillips the embarrassment of being booted out without being given a mandate.

Peter Phillips is the weakest Opposition leader since Independence, the delegates confirmed that loud and clear. He gave a victory speech which clearly indicates that he's out of touch with reality, as he behaved as though he had won by over 400 votes; not once did he mention his challenger's name, he only said this is just a little bump in the road. But Peter Phillips, with history, the entire hierarchy, and “washed up” dons on his side could only manage to win by 76 votes.

Many will argue that a win is a win even if it's by one vote, but in politics a two percentage point lead as leader ain't enough. Andrew Holness defeated Audley Shaw by 692 votes; that's a 14-percentage lead, but yet still Andrew Holness called Shaw's name and called for unity and said he will listen more. Even with that Andrew Holness still survived a no-confidence motion.

As of now, parliamentary-wise, the Opposition members are split down the middle. If Richard Azan and Evon Redman decide not to be neutral anymore Phillips will be a lame-duck party leader.

In September 2016 Dr Karl Blythe got clobbered by Portia Simpson Miller, but months later she was forced to set a timeline for her departure. I strongly believe that no one in the People's National Party can beat Andrew Holness presently.

A party's job is to win elections, and if it can't win it must find a person who everyone can agree will save them from getting a massive beating.

Andrew Holness is 47 and in November Mikael Phillips will also reach that age. K D Knight and Natalie Neita of OnePNP should discuss amongst themselves who in their camp is better to lead the People's National Party now, other than Peter Phillips.

I strongly believe neither Peter Phillips nor Peter Bunting will have a problem with Vice-President Mikael Phillips leading the party in the interest of unity. Vice-Presidents Damion Crawford, Wykeham McNeill, and Phillip Paulwell, as well as Treasurer Lisa Hanna, will have to wait until after the next general election.

I believe many in the Rise United camp will support Mikael Phillips, because he's way younger and more likeable than their leader Peter Bunting.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com