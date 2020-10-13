Love for Lisa, PNP

Dear Editor,

If the polls emerging are true about the love for Lisa Hanna it is quite understandable. If ever there were any protégée of Portia Simpson Miller, Hanna is it. “Sista P” took Lisa under her wings and publicly took her to a church convention held at the then Wyndham Hotel. Lisa was prayed over and given spiritual fortitude to wrestle to be a true mother of the party.

Hanna is an overcomer and worth her weight in gold. Time has come and adulthood gives full flexibility to a mother and child reunion.

It is not hard to see that every woman in the world will identify with Lisa's growth and courage. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic she has been producing incredibly beautiful footage of Jamaica and noting fantastic history of St Ann. She is still playing the role of Miss Jamaica, despite the silence of the recently crowned star. Experience is a heck of thing!

We adore and also love Mark Golding. He is a true brother and friend in need, indeed. His father was an outstanding medical doctor who transformed the landscape of many lives in the grievous pandemic of polio. Many of us today can walk, run, swim, own our own houses and cars because of Professor John Golding's interventions. These are real people of the PNP. Family mi seh!

My grandmother had more pictures in her Cabinet of Norman Manley than Jesus and the 12 disciples. We just love the PNP through thick and thin, within and without. The PNP, for me, is the best!

Betsy James

