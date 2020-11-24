Maintaining the fight against gay law change

Dear Editor,

The Utah state legislature should repeal Governor Gary Herbert's ban of conversion therapy on minors, with the blessing of the first presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which is a worldwide church, so that we can get rid of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, with compassionate intentions, sanctioned the ban, which includes spiritual interventions, and Satan and his army of devils — who are responsible for tempting people with same-sex attraction feelings — are enforcing it during this coronavirus pandemic.

This is a good example of why proposed legislation supporting the open practice of homosexuality should be suppressed and existing laws with the same effect repealed.

All children are born with the light of Christ, and none with a same-sex sexual attraction. They know the difference between right and wrong and are held accountable for that knowledge at the baptismal age of eight.

The song The Impossible Dream will be sung at my funeral. This letter probably represents my last ounce of courage.

Michael W Jarvis

Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

jarviseutics@gmail.com