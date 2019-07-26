Make Damion Crawford PNP president!

Dear Editor,

Dr Ivan Lloyd, Jamaica's first Opposition leader, was never the leader of his party, Norman Manley was.

Donald Sangster and Hugh Shearer served as prime ministers but were never leader for their party, Alexander Bustamante was.

Dr Ken Baugh was leader of the Opposition, but not leader of his party, Bruce Golding was.

I saying all that to say Peter Phillips can remain as leader of Opposition while Damion Crawford becomes president of the People's National Party.

The only Comrade who can beat Peter Bunting is Damion Crawford — a key ally of Dr Peter Phillips.

I believe Dr Phillips is a smart politician and should know how to read the pulse of the delegates. The delegates will vote for anyone who they believe can beat Andrew Holness, so they will pick Peter Bunting over Peter Phillips and Damion Crawford over Peter Bunting in any leadership race.

I strongly believe Peter Phillips should not seek re-election hence to the presidency, leaving the race between Damion Crawford and Peter Bunting. Many councillors and parliamentarians supporting Bunting will automatically switch their support from him and support Damion Crawford, hence crippling Peter Bunting effort.

Automatically the Opposition parliamentarians will back Peter Phillips as leader of Opposition over Peter Bunting.

However, I don't believe Damion Crawford can beat Ann-Marie Vaz in Portland Eastern in a general election, or even beat Andrew Holness and the Jamaica Labour Party in a general election. Damion Crawford could likely replace Peter Phillips in St Andrew East Central as Member of Parliament when Peter Phillips retires. At least then Comrades could say”First Peter” retired from politics honourably, rather than he was beaten in a leadership race by “Second Peter”.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com