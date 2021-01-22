Make ganja illegal!

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the many families and the individuals who are suffering from the effects of ganja and other drug addictions, and those seeing members of their families drain away their God-given potential to nothingness, low self-esteem, and derangement, I am pleading for your help.

I have seen the effects of this evil on students which make them become drop-outs. They take on illicit lifestyles, become sexually promiscuous, get pregnant, raising children in the mess. The males became rough, dirty in their outlook, speak loudly and misbehave. Some even become homeless and liabilities to their loved ones.

Others battles feelings of low self-worth and are susceptible to gang membership because they have been robbed and blinded and unable to see life opportunities out there. Men and women who are enslaved by this drug are not at their best.

Ganja smoking is evil. It is an eliminator of a good quality of life. It makes the victims sick. It torments the brain. Many of these brains could be great assets to our nation, but, alas, they are wasting away.

A church invited me to speak on mental illness and demonic possession a few years ago and God started to show me how demonic spirits affect the brain. He caused me to see a frog on someone's brain in a trance, and the frog was breathing heavily while it manipulated the victim. This is evil!

I have done counselling and deliverance for people who are hooked on ganja and other drugs and they are now free and their lives have been changed for the better. Get out of it now!

To everyone who smokes ganja and/or other illicit drugs, this is what the Lord is saying in the book of Ecclesiastes 10: 2-3: “A wise man's heart is at his right hand; but a fool's heart at his left. Yea also, when he that is a fool walketh by the way, his wisdom faileth him, and he saith to everyone that he is a fool.”

Do you need help today? Arise Shine Apostolic and Deliverance Ministries will help to open your eyes and empower you to be set free. Jesus sets you free!

Bishop Grace Ade-Gold

Founder

Arise Shine Apostolic and Deliverance Ministries

Kingston 10

graceadegold@gmail.com