Make Kerensia Morrison information minister

Dear Editor,

Nomination day for the by-election in Clarendon South Eastern is next week Wednesday, February 12, which means, constitutionally, Pearnel Charles Jr will have to resign from the Senate and Cabinet in days.

I strongly believe Robert Miller, the Jamaica Labour Party candidate for St Catherine South Eastern, should be Charles Jr's replacement. One of the main reasons is to lift his national profile and to shore up the seat firmly in the Jamaica Labour Party column.

I strongly believe that it is time for Holness to have a full information minister in the Office of the Prime Minister. It is likely that Prime Minister Andrew Holness may opt to name one of the three individuals — Kerensia Morrison, Matthew Samuda, or Robert Nesta Morgan.

Samuda, already being the party's communication man, may not be given more responsibility. The newcomer Robert Nesta Morgan being parliamentary secretary, and likely to be the Jamaica Labour Party candidate for Clarendon North Central, may not be given more responsibility.

Often, both Cabinet ministers in the Senate are leader and deputy leader of government business in the House, Morgan being a deputy leader now isn't a good sign for the other ten Government senators there before him. Also, both Samuda and Morgan may well be too polarising of figures to be minister of information, so the obvious choice for information minister is Kerensia Morrison, the most popular Government senator now.

She's a very likeable individual who is good at being very combative and she commands a great social media following. As well, she's loved by both parties.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com