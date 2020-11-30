Mandeville community has lost another good one

Dear Editor,

On Friday morning I learnt of the gruesome murder of Marcia Chin Yoo, but it didn't ring home until Saturday afternoon when I heard that the victim was a former proprietor of Grand Market Supermarket.

When my wife and I moved from St Catherine to Manchester in 1996 I started shopping at Grand Market Supermarket. I had an almost 20-year association with the proprietors, referred to as Michael and Miss Chin.

Sometimes I would go to their office and chat for five minutes with one or the other or both. They were nice, decent people.

The former departed this life a few years ago, and I was not even aware at the time. Now Miss Chin has left us under horrible circumstances.

The Mandeville community has lost another person who has contributed to the life of the town. People don't have to boast about what they do.

As far as I know, she was an alumna of the University of Ottawa. She didn't have to come back to Jamaica and contribute.

And while I'm at it, let me say that successive governments have been pussyfooting with crime, education, and irresponsible parenthood. It is not enough to win elections and build highways. You have to build a nation!

It seems as if the police have been making good progress in their investigations. But, oh, such callousness!

May Miss Chin's soul rest in peace.

Norman W M Thompson

