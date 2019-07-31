March, Peter Phillips, but...

The following is an open letter to the leader of Her Majesty's loyal Opposition and People's National Party President Peter Phillips:

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my support for your very courageous decision to march around the country in fierce opposition to the evil scourge of corruption that has plagued our nation for all 75 years of our self-governance.

As you, your team, and party faithful march around the unsafe, dirty and dilapidated island you helped to shape, please carry some large banners listing all the corruption scandals of the only two parties that have ruled over us since the queen of England granted us the right to continue her ignoble work of exploiting our people and extracting our wealth to build up her kingdom and that of her affiliates.

In your many grand speeches that you and others will no doubt make, please tell us why any clear-thinking Jamaican should listen to the kettle calling the pot black, and if you believe the Bible when it says the leopard cannot change its spot.

Joseph L Patterson

Party president

United Independents' Congress

myuicjamaica@gmail.com