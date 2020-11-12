Mark Golding should watch his back

Dear Editor,

My congratulations to Mark Golding on being the new People's National Party (PNP) president. He seems set to build back his party and unify it.

Golding received a big mandate from the delegates, more than Portia Simpson Miller in 2006 over Dr Peter Phillips and in her 2008 win, yet the PNP wasn't fully united.

Andrew Holness defeated Audley Shaw well, yet the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) wasn't fully united.

Peter Phillips defeated Peter Bunting and we saw what happened there.

Even though Mark Golding received a strong mandate he's very vulnerable in the House of Parliament as leader of the Opposition. He will also be vulnerable as party president if the PNP doesn't perform well in the upcoming local government elections.

Elections are important, as Golding wasn't just elected to unite his party, but to rebuild its victory machinery.

Golding, as president, should be careful that he doesn't try to stop democracy in the name of unity. He should appoint Dayton Campbell as his chief of staff and Patricia Duncan-Sutherland as his communications director.

If all PNP-appointed senators resign due to principle I believe only Donna Scott Mottley, Damion Crawford, Floyd Morris, and Gabriella Morris should survive. Peter Bunting, Patricia Duncan-Sutherland, Dayton Campbell, and Omar Newell could replace Janice Allen, Lambert Brown, Sophia Frazer Binns, and Norman Horne.

Golding's next priority is his shadow Cabinet.

The strongest threat in the PNP is Damion Crawford, and he shouldn't try to get himself involved in the expected run-off between Crawford and Councillor Dennis Gordon to become chairman of St Andrew East Central. Yes, Duncan-Sutherland and Keith Duncan have links to that seat through their late father D K Duncan, but I believe Golding should let them stay out of that seat for the replacement of Dr Peter Phillips.

Still, Golding should ensure to get all internal races out of the way by 2022. Next year, September 2021, will be key for his parties vice-presidential race. I believe Wykeham McNeill won't seek re-election and Phillip Paulwell and Mikael Phillips are both very vulnerable to me. The race may have some strong contenders.

Anybody who thougt uniting the PNP was going to be easy with Golding should think again. Golding better watch his back and not get comfortable.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com