Markland Edwards for Portmore mayor

Dear Editor,

It is refreshing that the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) is attracting the very popular Markland “Action” Edwards to be its standard-bearer in the Portmore mayoral race. To win that seat a candidate needs over 13,000 votes and I believe Edwards is the candidate who can achieve that feat.

Portmore mayoral candidates with the largest number of votes have been:

1) 2007 - Keith Hinds received 15,205 votes

2) 2012 - George Lee received 15,040 votes

3 2007 - George Lee received 14,429 votes

4) 2016 - Leon Thomas received 12,939 votes

5) 2016 - Keith Blake received 11,182 votes

The radio broadcaster is not only known nationally, but he's from Portmore. To me he's a bipartisan candidate who can work with everyone. I still consider the mayorship in Portmore a People's National Party (PNP) fortress, even though the JLP, for the first time since 1980, won two constituencies in Portmore.

Markland Edwards already has popularity; therefore, with the popularity of the JLP's Andrew Holness behind him it will be hard for incumbent Leon Thomas to walk over him with his wealthy leader Mark Golding.

The JLP needs a popular and good candidate like Markland Edwards at the top of the ticket to carry them over the line. By doing this it will not only win the mayoral race with Markland Edwards, but at least six to seven division seats. Both Gregory Park and Independence City can be retained, while Southboro, Westchester, Edgewater, Bridgeport, and Braeton divisions now look 'winnable'.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com