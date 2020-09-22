Mend PNP discord and tribalism

Dear Editor,

Is the continuous haemorrhaging of the People's National Party (PNP) a vindication of the Jamaican electorate?

Was the nation very on point with the decisions at the polls this last general election?

The good book, in Matthew 12:25, states that a house divided against itself cannot stand. The party needs to recognise that amongst some of its major problems are:

1. The entitlement mentality: The belief that Jamaica is beholden to the PNP is utter disrespect to the populace.

2. Arrogance in the leadership will not allow them to even listen to their very grass-roots supporters.

3. Inconsistency in messaging and the ever-changing positions on policy can only provide uncertainty, especially for young entrepreneurs who are looking for stability.

The ultimatum given by failed candidate Krystal Tomlinson to party President Dr Peter Phillips was nothing short of a total disregard for precedence. Regardless of whether you like Dr Phillips or not, the president of the organisation should not have to suffer the indignity of an open peremptory. That was an ill-advised move, irrespective of whether the viewpoint shared was of any acumen.

The discord and tribalism that are now on full display within the organisation is distasteful.

All well-thinking Jamaicans wish to have a coherent and strident Opposition, to, along with the media, continue the good work of being a formidable watchdog over this Administration. But the continuous bloodletting will not allow a coalescence, which is potential disaster for the future of the party. Someone needs to step up to the fore and cauterise the degradation before it's too late.

Melvin Pennant

warriorsunleashed@gmail.com