Mental health a part of everything
Dear Editor,
This week, May 18-24, 2020, is celebrated as Mental Health Awareness Week in the United Kingdom.
Many people will experience a mental health problem at some point in their lives; some short-term, some over a longer time.
If we want a society in which everyone can play their part, we need to make sure we support and promote opportunities for all, including those living with mental health problems.
It is adequately clear that mental health is shaped by the environment in which we live, so we should ensure that our environment protects and promotes mental health. Mental health and well-being must be at the heart of planning, architecture, and design.
Anxiety and worries about the coronavirus exacerbate mental health problems. The Government should support people staying healthy in such unusual and difficult times as COVID-19.
Handsen Chikowore
London, UK
hchikowore@hotmail.com
