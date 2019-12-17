Miss World is helping to set the stage for Ja's development

Dear Editor,

After 26 long years Jamaica has again copped the title of Miss World.

We have, indeed, come a far way; growing as a nation and constantly being seen on the world stage as a competitive country that has much to offer.

I must laud Toni-Ann Singh for her humility, poise, talent, and beauty in moving across a stage of young women from all over the world to be chosen. There is no doubt that this has already changed her life, and I know that she will do exceptionally well.

I believe our Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport must consider this as an extraordinary win for Jamaica. Not just Singh winning, but the country now being given an even greater opportunity to branch off into different markets.

Just a few days ago, Prime Minister Andrew Holness was in Nairobi, Kenya, and he made a call. That call was for African nations to invest in Jamaica because there are opportunities to do so. Now, Singh's win presents the same set of circumstances. Did you see how Nigeria responded to Jamaica's win? Think of all the other young women who have never been to the island and might only know it through our reggae or athletics.

This is the right moment to do more and build our nation which will also benefit other economy.

Jamaica, “wi likkle but wi tallawah!” We are small, but we have a huge impact wherever we go.

Maybe the Government is already looking into it and, no doubt, the prime minister must have already got a few calls. We must set the stage for investors and investments. We must set the stage for growth.

Colleagues, let us push forward and make Jamaica even greater!

Andre Heslop

andreheslop9@gmail.com