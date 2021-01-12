More info, please?

Dear Editor,

Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton, Chief Medical Officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, and company have been giving us some remarkable updates on the COVID-19, life-taking plague which threatens the world's population. Truly, they are doing a good job. Let's give them a resounding round of applause.

But, what I would like to know is this: With all those people who have been critically ill from this merciless virus, have there been any survivors?

I ask because little is known in Jamaica after someone becomes critically ill with COVID-19.

I want to know if there is any hope of a turnaround from that critical condition or it is the end of life for those patients here?

We always hear about those who are ill, moderately ill, and critically ill, and the number of deaths. But, if one is critically ill, where do we go from there?

Therefore, I am kindly asking Dr Tufton or Dr McKenzie to give us a general update on those who are or have been in critical condition, especially if there are overcomers.

Donald McKoy

donaldmckoy77@gmail.com