More on the Abrahams story...
Dear Editor,
I am intrigued by a column in the Jamaica Observer of Friday, September 18, 2020, written by Marcia Thomas, concerning Arlington Villa and the Abrahams family of Chapelton, Clarendon. I had never heard of Arlington Villa, but I am very aware of the Abrahamses in Clarendon.
I was born in a little village named Morgan's Pass about five miles from Chapelton on the road towards Kellits. Morgan's Pass is almost totally surrounded by three large estates said to be over 300 acres each and owned by two Abrahams brothers and a sister. The area is known as Morgan's Valley.
As a youngster, I knew of George Abrahams, also called Old George, who owned one estate and the other brother who was known as Dr Abrahams, who owned another, plus their sister Louise (Miss Lou) Abrahams, who owned the third. They lived in three separate great houses; two of which still stand today though modified. My father and grandfather worked as labourers on these properties while one of my aunts was housekeeper to Miss Lou.
George Abrahams' property was eventually acquired by P A Broderick in the 1950s. He later became M H R and the property remains in that family. After many years of being idle, Miss Lou's section has been bought by the Camerons, who are my cousins. I am not sure who owns Dr Abrahams' section or if it was ever sold.
It is believed that the area was once owned by Sir Henry Morgan, hence the name. I believe that the Abrahams were somehow connected to the J Wray & Nephew Company.
All very intriguing…
Ronald R Fagan
ronniefagan@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy