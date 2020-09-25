More on the Abrahams story...

Dear Editor,

I am intrigued by a column in the Jamaica Observer of Friday, September 18, 2020, written by Marcia Thomas, concerning Arlington Villa and the Abrahams family of Chapelton, Clarendon. I had never heard of Arlington Villa, but I am very aware of the Abrahamses in Clarendon.

I was born in a little village named Morgan's Pass about five miles from Chapelton on the road towards Kellits. Morgan's Pass is almost totally surrounded by three large estates said to be over 300 acres each and owned by two Abrahams brothers and a sister. The area is known as Morgan's Valley.

As a youngster, I knew of George Abrahams, also called Old George, who owned one estate and the other brother who was known as Dr Abrahams, who owned another, plus their sister Louise (Miss Lou) Abrahams, who owned the third. They lived in three separate great houses; two of which still stand today though modified. My father and grandfather worked as labourers on these properties while one of my aunts was housekeeper to Miss Lou.

George Abrahams' property was eventually acquired by P A Broderick in the 1950s. He later became M H R and the property remains in that family. After many years of being idle, Miss Lou's section has been bought by the Camerons, who are my cousins. I am not sure who owns Dr Abrahams' section or if it was ever sold.

It is believed that the area was once owned by Sir Henry Morgan, hence the name. I believe that the Abrahams were somehow connected to the J Wray & Nephew Company.

All very intriguing…

Ronald R Fagan

