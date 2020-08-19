More to be done in Manchester Southern

Dear Editor,

I was pleased to read a Jamaica Observer August 17 article featuring Michael Stewart, who is running for a consecutive term as Member of Parliament for Manchester Southern.

My family has strong ties to south Manchester communities, and particularly Cross Keys and New Broughton districts. My family's ties to the area can be traced back prior to Emancipation and continues to the present day.

Manchester Southern is home to the Wigton Windfarm and other attractions such as Alligator Pond beach. The area provides quality, relatively low crime, cool climate, stunning vistas, and warm, friendly people. The local economy relies heavily on farming and bauxite mining.

The article highlighted the area, progress made during the recent term, or lack thereof, and hoped for improvements for the future. It would appear from the thrust of the article as if Stewart's leadership and accomplishments in the district have come under fire as many promised improvement projects in the district remain unfulfilled. Omitted from the article is the long-overdue repairs to the water pipe system from the wells in Victoria Town to Cross Keys, which were first proposed and slated for improvement during Minister Robert “Bobby” Pickersgill's management of the Ministry of Water, Land and Climate Change. The improvements remain incomplete as I write. As a result of the issues with the water system, and the reliance solely upon water catchment systems, the area's farmers, homeowners, and business people continue to be negatively affected by a lack of the resource.

Fortunately, this season the area has received adequate rainfall, which in turn may have mollified perennial complaints regarding limited water resources. The area has also experienced improvements to some of the area's pre-Independence era water catchments.

While I am no authority on whether or not, as Stewart claims, he is the victim of political sabotage by the Jamaica Labour Party as a means of wresting his seat away, his performance during his freshman term is deserving of some criticism. Stewart must engage regularly with the community via phone, Facebook, virtual town halls or in office to discuss concerns, provide updates of progress, or lack thereof. By so doing the communities Stewart was elected to serve and its constituents are able to engage in real time and not just at election time.

The main roadway leading from Clarendon into Cross Keys, which is used by market trucks, delivery men, workmen and work women, and services the communities of Cross Keys, Resource, Grove Town, Salmon Town, Plowden, Marley Hill, Pusey Hill, and others remains in disrepair. The state of disrepair is chronic. The road is impassable at times, creates unspecified amounts of damage to vehicles and cargo, and poses an unreasonable safety risk to passengers and drivers alike, especially after dark.

While portions of minor thoroughfares, such as the one connecting the community of New Forest to the community of Alligator Pond which you mentioned in the Observer article, did undergo improvement during Stewart's term, priority should have been placed on the main thoroughfare which is the lifeline into so many communities.

Whether the voters in this district choose to re-elect Stewart to a second term will be determined on September 3 based on his record of achievement. Whether or not he prevails in his re-election bid, there is much work that needs to be done to provide the community with much-needed infrastructural improvement such as piped water, refurbished catchment tanks, expansion of telecommunication services, and an improved major thoroughfare.

It is my hope that the elected Member of Parliament for Manchester Southern will succeed in bringing these much-needed improvements to the region.

Patrick G Lyle

Managing director

Broughton Foods Limited

Cross Keys, Manchester

plyle21@gmail.com