Mothers in Zimbabwe endure severe hardship
Dear Editor,
Mothers in Zimbabwe should be highly remembered for the painful circumstances in Zimbabwe.
They have been inflicted with issues ranging poverty, unequal opportunities and discrimination.
It is sad and shameful that the situation of Zimbabwean mothers has not changed after Robert Mugabe was ousted from power.
Mothers in Zimbabwe suffer the most as they cannot migrate to other countries easily because of their responsibilities of looking after the family, and children in particular.
Pressure should be piled on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to create a conducive environment in Zimbabwe that mothers will cherish and flourish in their role of motherhood.
Tapiwa Muskwe
United Kingdom
mrtmuskwe@gmail.com
