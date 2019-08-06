Motivate police with rewards
Dear Editor,
I was driving along Mona Road one morning. The driver in front suddenly started to drive slower and slower. As he came to a crawl I spotted the police checkpoint up the road.
About 50 metres from the checkpoint the driver in front stopped, put on his indicator, and made a U-turn.
The police stood there oblivious.
When I drove up one of the policemen stepped out and told me to pull over. I asked him if they hadn't seen the car making a U-turn.
He responded: “Which car?”
These police are just going through the motions. They are not motivated. And no wonder, the commissioner of police has not outlined any specific targets for each division or the country as a whole. For example: 999 murders or less for 2019. So how can you work towards something when you don't even know what you are working towards?
The commissioner must set clear goals for each police division. An effective way to motivate police to reach these goals could be to develop a programme to recognise and reward individual police, stations, divisions, departments, and regions for reaching specified targets in crime reduction.
The measure of success is critical.
In private industry, executives are held accountable for profit; in police work they should be held accountable for increases and rewarded for crime reduction and reaching their goals.
Corporate Jamaica would be more than willing to sponsor these rewards in cash or kind.
Concerned Citizen
St Andrew
