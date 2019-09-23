Mugabe is not a god

Dear Editor,

If this Zimbabwe Government had been transparent we would know how much money this 30-day funeral will cost. How much of taxpayers' money is going to that mausoleum? And, is it worth it with the troubles that Zimbabwe is facing?

Hospitals are in crisis. They need money to save lives, yet we are pouring millions on death.

There are roads to be repaired, we have no electricity, no fuel, yet all we talk about is a dead Mugabe.

We marched in the thousands against this same man and celebrated his dethronement, and now he has become a god because he is dead?

He made us suffer when he was alive, shall he cause more suffering in death, too?

Patience Muyeye

pmuyeye@gmail.com