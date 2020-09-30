My loving letter to the PNP
Dear Editor,
The party mash up, man. It haffi go rebuild brick by brick.
This is what happens, unfortunately, when people of goodwill or expected goodwill abandon their principles in lieu of selfishness, backbiting, and wickedness.
The Jamaican people spank them badly. It's painful for me to say, but it's the truth. The Jamaican people served them a can of whoop ass.
When you are traditionally the good people and you fall into doing bad your punishment is double.
For years I've stood askance and witnessed these people abandon their creed and have been saddened and dismayed.
Do good, do the right thing and your deeds will shine through. It may take the Jamaican people a while to get it, because they are slow, but they will eventually get it. Trust me.
It tief still, but that's not the full story. That tek shame out a PNP eye.
Paul Haye
Haye_p@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy