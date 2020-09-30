My loving letter to the PNP

Dear Editor,

The party mash up, man. It haffi go rebuild brick by brick.

This is what happens, unfortunately, when people of goodwill or expected goodwill abandon their principles in lieu of selfishness, backbiting, and wickedness.

The Jamaican people spank them badly. It's painful for me to say, but it's the truth. The Jamaican people served them a can of whoop ass.

When you are traditionally the good people and you fall into doing bad your punishment is double.

For years I've stood askance and witnessed these people abandon their creed and have been saddened and dismayed.

Do good, do the right thing and your deeds will shine through. It may take the Jamaican people a while to get it, because they are slow, but they will eventually get it. Trust me.

It tief still, but that's not the full story. That tek shame out a PNP eye.

Paul Haye

Haye_p@yahoo.com