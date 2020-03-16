My solution to the COVID-19 threat
Dear Editor,
COVID-19 is a major threat to the people and economy of Jamaica. As such, I am recommending that, with the exception of the essential services, the Government shuts down the entire country and home-quarantine everyone for 14 days. This shutdown will serve to limit the spread of the disease, and thereby save lives.
Given the 14-day incubation period of the virus the shutdown will help health officials to identify and treat all individuals infected with COVID-19.
Under my recommendation, visitors to the island who want to leave during the shutdown should be allowed to do so, but none should be allowed in during this period.
In my mind, this recommended approach will be far more beneficial to the citizens, businesses, and the economy than other alternatives. Other alternatives will facilitate the spread of the disease for months, or even years, and this would result in mass panic, sick and dying people, food shortages, and a wrecked economy.
Hugh Beckford
hugh_beckford@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy