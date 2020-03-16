My solution to the COVID-19 threat

Dear Editor,

COVID-19 is a major threat to the people and economy of Jamaica. As such, I am recommending that, with the exception of the essential services, the Government shuts down the entire country and home-quarantine everyone for 14 days. This shutdown will serve to limit the spread of the disease, and thereby save lives.

Given the 14-day incubation period of the virus the shutdown will help health officials to identify and treat all individuals infected with COVID-19.

Under my recommendation, visitors to the island who want to leave during the shutdown should be allowed to do so, but none should be allowed in during this period.

In my mind, this recommended approach will be far more beneficial to the citizens, businesses, and the economy than other alternatives. Other alternatives will facilitate the spread of the disease for months, or even years, and this would result in mass panic, sick and dying people, food shortages, and a wrecked economy.

Hugh Beckford

hugh_beckford@yahoo.com