Neglected Manchester main road

Dear Editor,

As Jamaica looks towards the holding of another general election, I write seeking the attention of those who can make a difference in the lives of the people of southern Manchester to help us with the road leading from Restore, through Pusey Hill, down to St Jago. It is in a most deplorable condition.

Bosue Lane appears to be affected by the bauxite mining operations, and even the loaded market trucks from St Elizabeth encounter great difficulty navigating their way through the area. It is dangerous and it would be regrettable if residents experience accidents.

My husband contacted Member of Parliament Michael Stewart several times, and even attended a community meeting at Cross Keys, only to be told that no money was allocated for the work. It's as if neither the local municipality nor central government cares about the taxpayers of southern Manchester.

Our people are often victims of empty promises. We cannot wait another 10 years for our roads to be repaired.

Claudett Allen-Mitchell

cmitchelc@gmail.com