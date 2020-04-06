New schooling mode leaves out some

Dear Editor,

With the current measures imposed by the Government to control the spread of COVID-19 I would like to pay special attention to the education sector.

We recognise that all must adjust their normal lifestyle in a bid to prevent the rapid spread of this virus, but for some it is overwhelming.

The Internet has now become the major modality through which teachers communicate with students and this is posing a challenge with some parents who complain that their smartphones are filled with messages of assignments for students. I even heard a voice note of a parent who was disgusted by the frequency and number of assignments sent to her phone. In response, some teachers thought that parent ungrateful.

Teachers must also find the right platform to engage students while they are at home, please be considerate. Some of the modalities use a lot of data and the frequency of assignments crowd phone space. In the case of primary level students, they do not own a phone and when parents have to work from home using their smartphones it is a challenge to share phones with the children and cannot be bombarded with messages from teachers. Teachers must plan before they send information to limit the number of messages sent to parents.

Truth is, parents need to support their children while they are at home; it's not a holiday.

I understand the difficulties students face. For some students, school is the place where they get away from the hostile household in which they reside. When they get assignments to be complete at home they must contend with distractions that they do not have control over.

The major challenge for some, though, is that they don't access to the Internet because they can't afford it, or it's unavailable where they live. This has to be considered.

Commendations to the Government for teaming up with TV stations to assist in this regard, but let us hope we can create a balance and work together.

Fabian Thomas

fabesthomas1st@yahoo.com