No air, no air!

Dear Editor,

I find this very interesting that the gas stations in the north coast area, all of them, don't have working air pumps.

I don't know if all of the air pumps are really not working or they have turned them off, but on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, I needed air and every gas station from Ocho Rios through to Runaway Bay in St Ann said their air pump was not working.

If we are buying gas from these stations why don't they care if we have a flat tyre?

This is really bad.

Almost out of air

St Ann