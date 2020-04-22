No better frenemy than the US

Dear Editor,

It was just over a week ago that I saw a letter to the editor in this paper, written by Norman Martin and entitled 'America a true friend of Jamaica'. It went on to say that Jamaica has no better friend than the US. Is this really the treatment that the writer suggests comes from no better friend of Jamaica?

Well, it's too bad, because I have been warning my fellow Jamaicans that the US does not have friends, it has what can be best described as frenemies. These are countries that will do what the US demands of them, will accept what the US imposes on them, will help the US depose other leaders, and support the US missions that have to go through the United Nations.

I hope our recent experience will be a lesson to our leaders; that as of now Jamaica should no longer be beholden to the US, and can soon legalise our marijuana and build out our ganja industry on the open market.

We need to get to the point at which there is a law that allows victims of US guns to sue the US gun manufacturers for damages, and also the US Government's Department of Homeland Security.

It's time for us, as a nation, to come to our senses and realise the reason we continue to suffer is that we are so afraid of those war machines. But we need to be brave and have no fear. Let's put ourselves first. Whatever it takes, let's secure our future without having to depend on the US.

Disappointed Jamaican

Rclarke88@hotmail.com