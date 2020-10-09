No COVID-19 'bubble' is safe if we all do not adhere

Dear Editor,

A significant lesson was taught to the entire world when it was announced that president of the United States (POTUS) and first lady of the United States (FLOTUS) had tested positive for COVID-19.

This one of the most protected individuals on the planet. With the pandemic in session all people who intend to come in contact with him would have to be tested prior and yet the virus found the president. It goes to show that we cannot overstress the point of complete and total adherence to the protocols and rules governing the pandemic. All it takes to get the virus is one broken link anywhere in the bubble.

Every bubble is a subset of another bubble. We really do not know of the interactions by a member of our bubble when they go elsewhere and then return to our bubble. Our prime minister has a tight and busy schedule, and so it is important for him and his team to constantly do risk analyses of his bubble and the subsets. Each person has to take responsibility for his/her actions and do what is required to minimise the spread.

An important question, nonetheless, is: How did POTUS get the virus? We may never know.

The inference is that POTUS got the virus from one of his top aides, but it could be the other way around. Nothing is absolute; it is reported that they are testing the drug Remdesivir on POTUS, a drug that is not yet approved by the Federal Drug Administration. POTUS was a test subject. If this pharmaceutical shows positive outcomes then that is a good sign for mankind. I wish President Trump and everyone that contracted the virus a speedy recovery.

Carlos Pipher, CPP, PSP

carlospipher@gmail.com