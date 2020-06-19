No, Daryl!

Dear Editor,

When I read the Jamaica Observer story published a few days ago pertaining to the lease of 7 acres of land in Holywell, and that a Government minister was an interested party, my mind immediately ran on Member of Parliament Daryl Vaz for some reason.

A day later, as strangely suspected, I learned that the minister in question was, in fact, Minister Vaz, and it was confirmed that he, as de facto minister of environment, had made an offer to lease the said land for what I would consider to be the paltry sum of $10,000 per month or approximately US$75 per month, per acre.

How is it the Minister Vaz operates right under the prime minister's nose at the Office of the Prime Minister and yet is often so close to controversy?

While I am not saying that Minister Vaz did anything wrong here, I am a believer that where smoke exists fire may not be far away.

Is it that the prime minister or Vaz honestly cannot see the obvious conflict for any minister of government seeking to partake in a deal like this?

Minister Vaz was elected to look out for Jamaicans. As many statements as he can issue in defence of his actions I am left to wonder how many Jamaicans have obtained 7 acres of land at such a ridiculously low price.

At the very least his ministerial responsibilities suggest that he seek the best possible deal for government lands and none would really believe that, in this case, he has done that.

