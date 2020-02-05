No fair answer from Digicel

Dear Editor,

Jamaica's leading telecommunication provider Digicel has implemented a new system applicable to their postpaid customers called the fair usage policy since November 1, 2019 without advising their customers until customers' outcry started in mid-January 2020.

Customers who had purchased a postpaid plan prior to the implementation date had “unlimited” local talk time until Digicel pushed this policy through the back door on us.

After numerous calls, e-mail, and enquiries through social media Digicel is unable to comprehensively advise customers of how this fair usage was derived, how do customers know their maximum usage.

Instead of being honest, Digicel keeps responding with annoying generic e-mail and responses that bear no detail to the situation.

I would recommend to Digicel that it uses the same mechanism whereby a customer can check their data balance in checking their “fair usage” minutes.

Digicel, you need to act in a transparent way in your dealings, as we, the customers, are left in the dark. The answers must come from you, as we deserve better treatment.

Disgruntled Postpaid Customer