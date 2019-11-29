No 'grand' election referendum
Dear Editor,
General elections are constitutionally due 14 months from now. But clearly it's likely to be called in the second or third quarter of 2020. I don't think it will be called in the first quarter of 2020 because the Jamaica Labour Party's machinery isn't quite ready yet. It won't be wise to call a general election in the last quarter of 2020 because you will be rivalling the US presidential elections. The first quarter of 2021 is just too late.
I strongly believe Andrew Holness and the party will call the election on May 28, 2020; that's Edward Seaga's birthday and 'pass away' day.
Having a general election and a grand referendum on buggery, marijuana, Caribbean Court of Appeal, and the removal of The Queen as head of State is unwise.
Among the reasons are complicated process. The process will be more complicated and time consuming due to the many issues a person will have to vote on in a ballot.
Also, voter enthusiasm in Peter Phillips is a factor. Yes, whilst many of us want to see a high voter turnout; to me that benefits Peter Phillips more, who is currently unpopular and voters are not enthusiastic to come out to vote for him. But a referendum will ensure people come out and vote, even though they don't like him personally, but like the stance he has been taking on issues.
A referendum could be better called before or after the next general election.
Teddylee Gray
Ocho Rios, St Ann
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
