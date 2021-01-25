No impediment, poetess
Dear Editor,
The young, gifted and black Amanda Gorman delivered a powerful and poignant piece at last week's inauguration of President Biden.
The day after the inauguration I caught a portion of her interview on GMA and heard her say she suffered from a speech impediment and went on to clarify that she would drop letters like the 'r' in her own surname.
Subject to the correction of professional speech therapists, this is not a speech impediment per se, but a mistaken learnt approach to English pronunciation, which suggests that every letter in an English word needs to be articulated, even though we all know of silent letters in English like the final 'e' in were, are, etc, and the troublesome silent 'h' for even some very educated Jamaicans.
As I point out in my book A Controversial Clergyman, p 170, the basic rule of thumb for sounding the consonant 'r' for singers especially and public speakers is simple: “Never 'r' before a consonant or pause (punctuation or dramatic), always 'r' before a vowel [sound].”
So Gorman's surname is correctly pronounced as Gawman, 'r' dropped!
For Christians, especially, the word Lord is correctly pronounced as Lawd, dropped 'r', but for us Jamaicans, not Laad!
Clinton Chisholm
Florida, USA
clintchis@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy