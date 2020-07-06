No more 'chipping out'

Dear Editor,

This letter serves to ask our utility companies to pay closer attention to the poor Internet and power services experienced by customers across Jamaica.

My class has been a victim of one or more of us “chipping out” during our online classes daily and, as a result, we have missed out on important information.

Not only that, but students have used these issues as an excuse to get out of classes.

I have been a victim of the chipping out occurrences. It is not pleasant. Therefore, I'm asking you to upgrade and maintain your services so that my classmates and I, as well as other scholars across Jamaica, can benefit.

Nathan Guy

Quest Preparatory School