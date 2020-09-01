No need for mask hysteria
Dear Editor,
Studies have shown that non-pharmaceutical interventions such as lockdowns and masks are ineffective means to contain the spread of COVID-19. One study, for example, notes: “Comparing the trajectory of the epidemic before and after the lockdown, we find no evidence of any discontinuity in the growth rate, doubling time, and reproduction number trends. Extrapolating pre-lockdown growth rate trends, we provide estimates of the death toll in the absence of any lockdown policies and show that these strategies might not have saved any life in western Europe.”
There is little evidence to suggest that wearing a mask deters the transmission of viruses like COVID-19. According to a landmark assessment of the literature on the efficacy of masks, “None of the studies established a conclusive relationship between mask/respirator use and protection against influenza infection.”
The truth is that most people who contract COVID-19 will recover, so there is no need for hysteria. Furthermore, if we are serious about controlling the spread of the virus then the Government must regulate arrivals into the country. Jamaicans who are not returning to conduct business should be denied entry. Tourists, on the other hand, are in hotels, so they can be monitored, but there is no guarantee that returning Jamaicans will adhere to protocols.
Politicians must stop entertaining the thought of a new lockdown, neither should the curfews persist. The truth is that some anti-COVID-19 measures are influenced by hysteria and only succeed in wasting time.
Lipton Matthews
lo_matthews@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy