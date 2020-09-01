No need for mask hysteria

Dear Editor,

Studies have shown that non-pharmaceutical interventions such as lockdowns and masks are ineffective means to contain the spread of COVID-19. One study, for example, notes: “Comparing the trajectory of the epidemic before and after the lockdown, we find no evidence of any discontinuity in the growth rate, doubling time, and reproduction number trends. Extrapolating pre-lockdown growth rate trends, we provide estimates of the death toll in the absence of any lockdown policies and show that these strategies might not have saved any life in western Europe.”

There is little evidence to suggest that wearing a mask deters the transmission of viruses like COVID-19. According to a landmark assessment of the literature on the efficacy of masks, “None of the studies established a conclusive relationship between mask/respirator use and protection against influenza infection.”

The truth is that most people who contract COVID-19 will recover, so there is no need for hysteria. Furthermore, if we are serious about controlling the spread of the virus then the Government must regulate arrivals into the country. Jamaicans who are not returning to conduct business should be denied entry. Tourists, on the other hand, are in hotels, so they can be monitored, but there is no guarantee that returning Jamaicans will adhere to protocols.

Politicians must stop entertaining the thought of a new lockdown, neither should the curfews persist. The truth is that some anti-COVID-19 measures are influenced by hysteria and only succeed in wasting time.

Lipton Matthews

lo_matthews@yahoo.com