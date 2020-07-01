No use pointing fingers, Vaz

Dear Editor,

I just read Daryl Vaz's response to Dr Peter Phillips, in which he labelled Dr Phillips the “chief hypocrite” in his comments against alleged corruption.

Vaz seems to base his comments on the fact that Phillips, in his view, is himself less than “pure” and has reached the conclusion that Dr Phillips is “unfit to lead this country”.

Minister Vaz ought to be reminded that one's defence against being issued a speeding ticket cannot be that someone else was speeding as well.

In labelling Dr Phillips a hypocrite, he failed to show that what Dr Phillips said about him is inaccurate.

It is the worst-kept secret that the prime minister sees Minister Vaz ‎as critical to his election success, based largely on his fund-raising ability and his electioneering capabilities. Daryl is good at that, so let us give him his due.

In this day and age, though, it is most unfortunate for the prime minister not to see it fit to sanction Minister Vaz, and thereby send a strong message to this country on where he stands on even the hint of corruption or alleged corruption. What's that they say about perception being as important as reality?

As for Vaz, he certainly subscribes to the adage that the best form of defence is offence. Lesser men than he would have kept quiet in shame, at least for a while, after the attempt at a Holywell deal came to public light.

Joshua Lambert

lambertjoshua932@gmail.com