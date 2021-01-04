No water supply for Christmas into the new year
Dea r Editor,
I am a very disgusted National Water Commission (NWC) customer.
For some five days now (at the time of writing), there has been no piped water in a large section of the Green Acres community. The St Theresa Road residents, all paying customers, have had to do without the supply all during the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays and the NWC seems indifferent to our plight.
Calls to the St Catherine operations personnel, as well as contact with your online chat customer service agents, informed that leak repairs across the parish have caused us to lose piped water in Green Acres. Why is it taking so long to effect these repairs? And, why were customers not informed via the news media of this disruption, at such a time when we all rely on the service even more than at other times of the 0year?
This is appalling! The NWC really doesn't care!
Still, we saw very expensive ads on TV during the Yuletide season, as if the NWC team had done a great job in the years past.
The suggestion was made that water could be trucked, but attempts to have this done in the past have all failed.
In the meantime, our tanks are almost empty and many of us have had to bathe out of washtubs and buckets in this the 21st century.
Do better than that, NWC! Give us what we pay for! We're beyond tired of your despicable service!
Karen Jean Brown
Green Acres, St Catherine
dizurnah48@gmail.com
