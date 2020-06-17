Non-selection of Permaul and Pooran

Dear Editor,

It is bewildering to try to make sense of Veerasammy Permaul's and Nick Pooran's omissions for the England tour. They have fulfilled all the necessary requirements for selection, but to no avail.

When we see West Indies stars such as Chris Gayle, Daren Sammy, and Dwayne Bravo speak out against racism everywhere, it makes one seriously question their objectivity on the issue. They surely must be aware that many an Indo-Caribbean cricketer has been bypassed by the selectors too — a pattern that has existed for decades.

Nick Pooran along with Permaul should now be in England with the team as their performances speak for themselves.

We have to stop pretending that all is well with the administration of cricket in the West Indies. For once, please do the correct thing: Give every deserving player the same opportunity that others receive.

Tony Boodhoo

Canada

