Not seeing what Holness sees

Dear Editor,

I read the prime minster's Independence message in which he speaks of the “new Jamaica” and the great hope lying ahead, and must admit to wondering if the prime minister is in a balanced state of mind or had forgotten about the scandal after scandal that has plagued his Government in recent times when he penned that message.

Ruel Reid and Caribbean Maritime University, Daryl Vaz and Holywell, the mayor in St Ann with his electric Porsche and seemingly lavish spending, J C Hutchinson and the leased land, Christopher Tufton and his entanglements with contracts in his ministry, and now the Jamaica Urban Transit Company fiasco.

All the above, coupled with a spiralling crime rate, absence of a crime plan, and recent mismanagement or non management of the novel coronavirus pandemic has left me with a totally different view of the days the “Honourable Brogad” seems to be seeing.

While Prime Minister Andrew Holness may be comforted by recent polls showing himself and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) miles ahead of the Opposition People's National Party, he should “tek sleep and mark death” and realise that his 2016 chants of “prosperity” have been replaced by the cries of poverty, and his promises to have Jamaicans sleeping with their windows and doors open have been overshadowed by genuine fear and despair as Jamaicans cower from the gunman's high-powered rifle.

The harsh reality is that Andrew Holness and the JLP have failed us. Brogad has good reason to be in two minds about calling the election, and I suspect that the election landslide many predict is simply the father, mother, uncle, and aunt of fake news.

Joshua Lambert

lambertjoshua932@gmail.com