Not sure whether to laugh or cry

Dear Editor,

I wondered if I should have laughed or cried when the United States announced last Thursday that it had imposed sanctions against six Jamaican policemen, as well as people from several other countries for human rights abuses.

The United States apparently is unaware that it has one of the worst human rights records in the world.

Police abuse and excesses, especially against blacks, remain horrible in that country. The US is still hanging people, subjecting migrants to inhumane conditions, paying minorities much lower than whites, taking children away from parents seeking to enter the so-called land of opportunity, as well as forcing people affected by COVID-19 to report to work or risk being fired. The US Government also turns a blind eye to people who make the streets their home because of poverty. I could go on and on.

Is it the US which also feels it has a right to walk into other countries and kill their leaders? Is it the US that firebombs other countries, killing children? Who created the security mess in the Middle East?

We all wish the US will start looking in the mirror and start confessing its sins one by one. Right now the US has no moral authority to be issuing sanctions.

Peter Brown

St Catherine