Not switching: Let us build our own prison

Dear Editor,

I do believe Jamaica needs another prison due to the overcrowding of the current facilities. Still, I respected and supported the stance of the Jamaica Labour Party and its leader Andrew Holness back in 2015.

But I am now in shock that they are now backtracking on their earlier position without even giving a reason they've changed their minds.

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Dave Cameron was a rude and arrogant leader for coming to our Parliament to tell us to forget about their role in slavery and move on, and then had the audacity to offer us a prison with a lot of strings attached.

I am very disappointed in Prime Minister Andrew Holness's about-turn on this issue. I don't have amnesia, so no great communication strategy can let me forget my stance as a Labourite on that prison deal offer.

I love politicians with pride and not ones who will sell out this country to the United Kingdom, United States, and China.

Let us build our own prison, we don't need anything from the UK, because it isn't free; they have a lot of restrictions attached that may benefit them more than us.

Jamaican nationals doing their sentences in the UK should continue their sentences in that country and not here!

Only if the prime minister can renegotiate those strings attached in the deal would I be open to changing my mind, but as of now I still maintain the same stance I had in 2015.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com