Nothing new or different from our police

Dear Editor,

As the bloodshed continues despite the implementation of states of emergencies (SOE) in some six parishes, our police seem at a loss to find solutions.

Over the year or more of SOEs and zones of special operations (ZOSO), we are yet to see the police try anything new or different. What we are seeing is more of the same; more curfews, more checkpoints, more 'boots on the ground'. There seems to be an expectation in the police hierarchy that if we do more of the same thing we will get a different result. But isn't that what Einstein called insanity?

While the police continue to read from their 1970s textbooks, criminals are getting more and more sophisticated, even using drones to stay two or three steps ahead of our crime fighters from the Stone Age.

I have seen where many police divisions in the US are successfully using gun- and ammunition-sniffing dogs to find guns in schools and violent communities. Imagine the hundreds of illegal guns we could get off the street if we had the good sense to invest in a few of these dogs. There are videos online that show how effective they have been.

Just imagine how many times the SOE and ZOSO teams have walk past guns buried right under their noses. That would not miss the nose of one of these dogs.

The reality is sometimes the solutions we are looking for are right under our noses.

Colin Wheeler

colinlwheeler@hotmail.com