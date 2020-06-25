NWC's unprofessionalism

Dear Editor,

Yesterday, June 24, 2020, two men came to my home in plain clothes and an unmarked car. They had no identification but purported to be National Water Commission (NWC) workers who wanted to change my water metre.

I let them in the gate and asked my mom to monitor them. I then rushed back to supervise my child in his Zoom class.

A few minutes later, I asked for their IDs. One of them demanded to know if I can ask for an ID after letting them through the gate. I told him I would not argue with him, I just wanted to see his ID. Both men left, saying they were leaving without addressing the metre.

I used my phone to snap a picture of the car and I have the registration. The older man said he didn't care, he wouldn't be bullied. So to ask for ID after admission is to be a bully?

Whether they are contractors or staff of the NWC, is this good customer service?

JJC

jamaicanattorney05@gmail.com