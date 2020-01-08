NWC will have to answer to God!

Dear Editor,

There is much anticipation as we look on at the Chinese Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) workmen putting the finishing touches on roadwork across the Corporate Area. It has been a long road to this place and we, a grateful nation, await the day when all the roads will be completed — until it is time again for more work.

What must not be lost on us, however, is that the road to this state has been so laborious, not only because of the perceived negligence of the Chinese and the associated contractors, but much of the blame must also be laid squarely at the feet of National Water Commission (NWC).

Look how many times we have seen paved roadways dug up because of the apparent need for the NWC to go in and make repairs or development activity to its network.

It almost seems that the NWC waits until the work is done before it has to dig deeper. And this is not a recent phenomenon.

What's more, in the latter part of the year just ended the heavens opened and the rains came every afternoon. We were eternally grateful. Reports came that the catchment areas had done well and the NWC's storage facilities were filled to capacity. Good news!

But over the last month, as I travel across the Corporate Area, I see much of the treated water from NWC running to waste:

* For two days, at least, water ran like a river along Rousseau Road, near its intersection with Lyndhurst Road.

• There was a waterway down Half-Way-Tree, just down from York Pharmacy, for a whole weekend.

• Every couple of days you could see water spring up at about four different sections of the new Hagley Park Road, and then here comes NWC manpower and equipment digging a new hole.

• The intersection of Waltham Park and Hagley Park roads has become a stream of flowing water several times over the last couple of weeks.

• Then, where Woodpecker Avenue pours out to Waltham Park Road one wonders if a public pool is under construction.

This wasting of the water from heaven will not be without consequence.

The praying people of this nation cried unto the Father to break the dry spell and he answered with rain 'out of season'. To now have the NWC waste it because of bad stewardship of God's blessings will not go unnoticed.

God not sleeping. He sees and knows it.

NWC, get your act together!

Soon we are going to be hearing of water restrictions across the nation because of low levels at Hermitage Dam and Mona Reservoir. A big part of it will be that the NWC wasted the water.

We might not be able to bring them to account for the poor management, but the big CEO above, the commissioner of commissioners, will make them answer. NWC will have to answer to God!

Afronose

bigzy_2000@yahoo.com