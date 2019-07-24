Photo: Oh, tusk tusk

This handout picture taken on July 22, 2019 and released yesterday by Singapore's National Parks Board shows seized ivory at a holding area. Singapore seized its biggest haul of smuggled elephant ivory and a third illegal shipment of pangolin scales in three months all coming from Africa and destined for Vietnam, authorities said. (AFP PHOTO / NATIONAL PARKS BOARD)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT