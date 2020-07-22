One will do

Dear Editor,

Making fresh headlines last week, the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC), once again, found itself open to public scrutiny over its decision to possibly allow other players to operate in Jamaica's lottery space.

Currently, Jamaica, like most countries around the world, operates a single lottery system, the obvious choice for a country seeking tighter regulation, fewer opportunities for illicit gambling, and an overall structured sector. The country's sole authorised gaming company is Supreme Ventures Limited.

Earlier this year news broke of additional interests and an application by another supposedly Jamaican company, Mahoe Gaming. From what I gather Mahoe's service provider is a Chinese-based company, Genlot. This raises even more questions.

How is it that when the rest of the world is moving towards single lottery systems we are looking to take 10 steps back?

Statements made last week by executive director of the BGLC, Vitus Evans, that due diligence will be carried out before a decision is taken on the lottery licence is not enough. We, the people, demand a thorough investigation.

My personal preference, though, is that we steer the course most countries have adopted globally. A single lottery company will do.

Kaiden Ducasse

kaidenducasse@yahoo.com