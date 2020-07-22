One will do
Dear Editor,
Making fresh headlines last week, the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC), once again, found itself open to public scrutiny over its decision to possibly allow other players to operate in Jamaica's lottery space.
Currently, Jamaica, like most countries around the world, operates a single lottery system, the obvious choice for a country seeking tighter regulation, fewer opportunities for illicit gambling, and an overall structured sector. The country's sole authorised gaming company is Supreme Ventures Limited.
Earlier this year news broke of additional interests and an application by another supposedly Jamaican company, Mahoe Gaming. From what I gather Mahoe's service provider is a Chinese-based company, Genlot. This raises even more questions.
How is it that when the rest of the world is moving towards single lottery systems we are looking to take 10 steps back?
Statements made last week by executive director of the BGLC, Vitus Evans, that due diligence will be carried out before a decision is taken on the lottery licence is not enough. We, the people, demand a thorough investigation.
My personal preference, though, is that we steer the course most countries have adopted globally. A single lottery company will do.
Kaiden Ducasse
kaidenducasse@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy