Orange Bay Prep, a true partner in learning
Dear Editor,
While many parents since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic have had immeasurable challenges dealing with some private institutions, I would like to highlight the amazing Orange Bay Preparatory School in Hanover.
The school has gone above and beyond to repurpose its facilities and its online platform to make learning more interactive and uninterrupted.
As a parent of a child who attends the school I was concerned about how my child would transition to 100 per cent online learning, but my fears were assuaged by the principal and vice-principal who really have done much to engage parents and reassure us that learning is the school's number one priority.
The school then discounted school fees by 50 per cent, knowing full well the hardships being met by parents during a time when most institutions were making the case for why fees should remain set, or why an increase was necessary.
The school's online platform is extremely interactive and child-friendly. My seven-year-old can navigate the space independently and the daily classroom interactions are just as they would be on-site; even watching them do physical education is a treat.
I must applaud Mrs Allen and Ms Shaw for their amazing leadership, and extend my gratitude to all the teachers, especially my child's teacher Mrs Luckhoo. The level of empathy shown by this private institution during this time must be recognised.
Javid Brown
javidbrown@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy