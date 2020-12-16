Orange Bay Prep, a true partner in learning

Dear Editor,

While many parents since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic have had immeasurable challenges dealing with some private institutions, I would like to highlight the amazing Orange Bay Preparatory School in Hanover.

The school has gone above and beyond to repurpose its facilities and its online platform to make learning more interactive and uninterrupted.

As a parent of a child who attends the school I was concerned about how my child would transition to 100 per cent online learning, but my fears were assuaged by the principal and vice-principal who really have done much to engage parents and reassure us that learning is the school's number one priority.

The school then discounted school fees by 50 per cent, knowing full well the hardships being met by parents during a time when most institutions were making the case for why fees should remain set, or why an increase was necessary.

The school's online platform is extremely interactive and child-friendly. My seven-year-old can navigate the space independently and the daily classroom interactions are just as they would be on-site; even watching them do physical education is a treat.

I must applaud Mrs Allen and Ms Shaw for their amazing leadership, and extend my gratitude to all the teachers, especially my child's teacher Mrs Luckhoo. The level of empathy shown by this private institution during this time must be recognised.

Javid Brown

javidbrown@gmail.com