Dear Editor,

There are many questions and perceptions about this novel coronavirus: Was it something intentionally planned and developed in the lab, or was it God's judgement on the world?

In any case, this virus surely has affected the four corners of the Earth. It has certainly opened the eyes of some people to realise that mankind does not have all the answers. Human knowledge and abilities are limited, and some people do not want to accept this fact; but the sooner they humble themselves and accept this fact the wiser they will become.

When we acknowledge our limitations we will look beyond human beings to the supreme being, who made the heavens and the Earth. (Genesis 1:1)

In such a pandemic like this one would believe that the wise thing to do is to individually reflect on ourselves and repent of our sins and draw closer to God. Yet, the prime minister of Jamaica states that he “cannot waste a crisis”, for he needs to speed up the reintroduction of the national identification system (NIDS) into law. I wonder what this craftiness is about? Whose direction is he following? Are there any secret deals in getting this done?

As a Christian country, our allegiance is to God Almighty to serve and to honour and to worship Him. We cannot fool God.

Proverbs 29:4 reads, “When the king is concerned with justice the nation will be strong, but when he is only concerned with money, he will ruin his country.” (Good News Translation)

We love God, and His will must be done. To the Government, I say, do not ruin this God-blessed country!

Sonia Fay Buckland

faithfulb7@yahoo.com